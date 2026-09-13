Elena Rybakina is the new queen of the US Open 2026!

The Kazakh tennis player Elena Rybakina won her first historic US Open tennis title (US Open 2026). In a spectacular and dramatic final in New York, Rybakina demonstrated exceptional mentality and prevailed over the current world ranking leader and two-time tournament champion Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus.

With this memorable success, Rybakina secured her third Grand Slam trophy in her career (after Wimbledon 2022 and Australian Open 2026). In addition to the valuable cup, the victory in the USA also brings another major change in women's tennis – As of Monday (September 14, 2026), Elena Rybakina will officially become the new world number 1 in the WTA rankings, displacing Sabalenka from the top.

The match featured top-level tennis, filled with powerful serves and aggressive plays from the bottom of the court. Rybakina showed stronger nerves in the decisive moments of the final set and stopped her opponent's attempt for another triumph at Flushing Meadows. The world sports media is already calling the match one of the best women's finals in the history of the tournament.