PSG players once again swept the awards in Portugal

PSG was once again in the spotlight at the Portuguese Football Federation awards at the "Portuguese Football Globes" ceremony in Cidade do Fútbol, Sportal reported.

Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Joao Neves and Gonzalo Ramos received the "Stars of the Year" award along with Luis Campos. Vitinha said that their success brings "pride and honor" and that the collective achievement was decisive for the award.

Luis Campos was honored with the "Worldwide Influence" award for his contribution to Portuguese football. According to Sportal, he took the stage with the players and in his speech emphasized the importance of familiar faces and long-standing ties in the game.

Portugal's new national coach Jorge Jesus received the “Prestige“ award. During the evening, he spoke about the role of family in the coach's career and said: “Throughout my career, I have always won. I have won many titles, as mentioned here.“

The same ceremony also honored three 2016 European champions - Rui Patricio, José Fonte and Adrien Silva - as well as João Matos, who received the “Career“ award.

Sources: Sportal, Portuguese Football Federation