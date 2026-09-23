Juventus have handed Davide Marchisio, the son of former midfielder Claudio Marchisio, a first professional contract. The deal runs until 30 June 2028 and was announced on 21 September 2026.

The young midfielder, born in 2009, has been a part of the club's academy since he was a child. In previous years, he was part of the under-16 team, with which he won the title in his age group, and later played for the under-17s.

This season, Davide Marchisio has been linked with Juventus' under-18 squad. With his signing, he continues the family connection with the club where Claudio Marchisio built his career as one of the most recognizable midfielders of the Turin giants.

Sources: Juventus