Lamine Yamal: My goal is the Champions League

Lamine Yamal has set the Champions League as his main goal for the season with Barcelona and said that the tournament is his biggest motivation.

“There is no greater motivation than the fact that I still have to win the Champions League, it is the most special tournament“, said the 19-year-old striker before Barcelona's home match against Feyenoord in the first match of the main phase of the competition.

Yamal added that in modern football, success only comes if the whole team works without stopping. According to him, the captain's armband is a responsibility and pride, and the trust of his teammates obliges him to be at the top.

The Spanish international is already among the leaders of Barcelona, and at the age of 19 he also holds the captain's role in the squad. Last season, the Catalans won the title, the cup and the Spanish Super Cup, and also reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

For Yamal, the new campaign in Europe comes with a clear personal and team task - to add the most prestigious club trophy to his previous successes with Barcelona.

Sources: BTA, BNT, FC Barcelona