Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho did not attend the annual La Liga coaches' meeting organised by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) in Madrid, Marca reports. Invitations were sent to 42 coaches from La Liga and Segunda Division clubs.

Fran Soto, president of the RFEF's Technical Referees' Committee (CTA), spoke at the meeting and spoke about the importance of respect for referees.

Last weekend, Mourinho criticised the referees in the match of the 7th round of the Spanish championship against Atletico Madrid (1:2).