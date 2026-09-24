The first digital platform for sports talents in Bulgaria has been launched

The new digital platform for the development of young sports talents – Future Stars by Betano, was officially presented at an event that brought together media, influencers and stars of Bulgarian sports. With the motto “Future stars are rising today“, the platform aims to support young Bulgarian athletes, providing them with knowledge, mentorship and practical guidance for personal and professional development. The CSR project was created by the leading online sports betting and gaming brand Betano, which is owned by the international GameTech company Kaizen Gaming , with the aim of encouraging the development of sports in our country.

Future Stars by Betano is an online platform where young athletes aged 18 to 25 can apply to receive mentoring support from popular athletes in Bulgaria. The project brings together leading names in sports and talents who are yet to develop in their chosen discipline.

The mentors in Future Stars by Betano are the famous fitness model and writer Bilyana Yotovska ; the proven fitness instructor and nutritionist Kiril Tanev and the sports psychologist and former professional basketball player Polina Hadzhiyankova . All of them will help the participants in the program both through their personal experience and knowledge, as well as through useful advice and guidance to young talents.

A special guest and ambassador of the event was one of the most successful Bulgarian figure skaters - Alexandra Feigin. A multiple national champion of Bulgaria, she represents our country at prestigious international championships, including the Olympic Games, world and European championships. With her achievements, Alexandra is an inspiration and example for many young athletes who are at the beginning of their career path.

Participants in the Future Stars by Betano program will have access to video and text content, as well as online classes with professional mentors. As part of the program, young people will build confidence and knowledge in three areas:

Mental health

Professional development

Personal growth

The materials and resources on the platform will be available in stages by the end of this and next year. Online events will also be organized with the participation of the mentors, during which participants will be able to meet and communicate with them.

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„Future Stars by Betano is our way of showing that we support young athletes not only on the field, but also in life. The platform was created to give them the knowledge that is often missing at the beginning of their professional journey. This is a long-term project through which we would like to help build future sports talents in Bulgaria“. – shared Tsvetin Yordanov, Kaizen Gaming's Manager for Bulgaria and Head of Responsible Gambling Policy Implementation.

„We are happy that we were able to implement this project in Bulgaria, as we have similar successful examples in countries such as Greece, Romania and Portugal. Future Stars by Betano is the first step towards creating a conscious community of young people who love sports and strive to achieve their goals. This is a social project that we aim to develop in the future in order to reach an even wider range of participants and support as many athletes as possible who are at the beginning of their careers.“ – added Mr. Yordanov.

During the opening event with the leading influencer Stefan Popov - Chefo, a discussion was held dedicated to sports and building healthy habits in everyday life. All attendees had the opportunity to ask their questions, and here is what the mentors in the program shared:

Biliana Yotovska – fitness model: “Motivation is not a given. It is an internal impulse that we must constantly maintain within ourselves in order to grow as individuals. At Future Stars by Betano, every young person can discover something for themselves – not only how to eat and train properly, but also how to develop your emotional intelligence.“

Kiril Tanev – nutritionist: “Nutrition is an integral part of physical training. It is the fuel for every athlete to achieve high results. That is why a properly selected menu, good rest and a positive mental attitude are so important for success“.

Polina Hadjiankova – sports psychologist: „I am glad to be part of Future Stars by Betano, because it provides access to knowledge and support that bring added value to every athlete. In the program, we place a key emphasis on mental and emotional resilience, which are so important for every professional athlete“.

Alexandra Feigin also congratulated the participants in the program and expressed her motivation to be part of the project: „I believe that behind every small or big success in sports, and in life, there is the support of family, loved ones and coaches. No one can succeed alone. Success is built with talent, but also with a lot of hard work and daily efforts, compromises and striving to achieve the goal”.

The guests of the event also participated in the special interactive wall “Where do you see yourself in 1 year?“, where they wrote down their dreams and goals – symbol of the key message of Future Stars by Betano - “Champions are not born - they are built”: step by step, medal by medal, starting today.

The goal of the organizers is for the platform to develop as a motivational tool, supporting the creation of a community of young talents in sports who can exchange useful information, good practices and advice for building a successful career in sports and maintaining a healthy body and mind.

For more information: https://betanofuturestars.bg/