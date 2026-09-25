Ancelotti with an iron guarantee for Estevao: I will call him to Brazil, even if he does not play for Chelsea

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has made a serious request for the future of one of the greatest pearls of the "seleção" - Estevao.

The Italian specialist admitted that the 19-year-old striker will always receive a call-up to the national team, regardless of his playing time at Chelsea.

This season, the teenager has 6 appearances for the Londoners in all competitions, but has not yet recorded a single full match. In the Premier League, his assets are only 23 minutes.

"Estevao is extremely important for us. Even if he does not play or does not receive minutes at his club, I will call him. "We consider him key for the future and we want to give him the opportunity to improve his performance," Ancelotti said.