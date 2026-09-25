Odegaard and Solbakken praise Norway after 3-2 win over Denmark

Norway started their Nations League League A campaign with a win, beating Denmark 3-2 at the Ulevoll stadium in Oslo. The hosts led 2-0, conceded an equaliser, but Erling Haaland scored the decisive goal in the 74th minute.

Oscar Bob opened the scoring in the 14th minute, and four minutes later Haaland doubled the lead after a pass from Antonio Nusa. Denmark pulled one back in the 25th minute through Mikel Damsgaard, who scored directly from a free kick. Rasmus Hoylun equalized with a header at the start of the second half.

Jødegaard: It was important to start with a win

Norway captain Martin Jødegaard emphasized the importance of the three points after a busy summer for the team. “First of all, it is important to start with a win at this level. It is easy after the summer we had to relax a bit“, Jødegaard told the Norwegian press, “VG“ reported.

The midfielder also praised the work in the decisive static position. Jødegaard and Holland played a short corner kick, after which the captain passed to the striker for his second goal of the match. “We just have to praise Paul Felde today. That was a good job. He did his homework“, said Odegaard.

Solbakken also appreciated the learned performance, but admitted that Denmark had a strong period after the break. “A very well-executed static position“, said the Norwegian coach to “TV 2“. According to him, the team must maintain its self-confidence, without underestimating its rivals.

Rimmer: The match was decided by a move and a mistake

Denmark coach Brian Rimmer pointed to the last situation as decisive for the outcome of the match. “The match was decided by a brilliant move and a huge mistake. This should not happen“, said Rimmer at the press conference after the match, reported “VG“.

The Danes had the opportunity to make a complete turnaround after the equalizer. Hoylun hit the post, but Norway took the lead again with a practiced performance and held on to the end. The victory was the hosts' first against Denmark in an official match.

Holland scored his 63rd and 64th goals for Norway, and according to “VG“ he is now the most successful footballer in the history of the national teams from Northern Europe. Norway next face Portugal on September 27 in Oslo, while Denmark will host Wales on the same day.

Sources: VG, Goal.com