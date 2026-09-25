Verstappen fastest in third practice session in Baku

Max Verstappen was fastest in the third free practice session ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Formula 1. The Red Bull driver achieved a time of 1:43.922 minutes on the Baku city circuit.

George Russell with Mercedes finished second, 0.099 seconds behind the leader. Third was Lewis Hamilton with Ferrari, who remained 0.111 seconds behind Verstappen. Kimi Antonelli with Mercedes took fourth position, and Charles Leclerc with Ferrari completed the top five.

The session reinforced the contested distribution of forces in Baku. The top four drivers came together within less than four tenths of a second. Russell led after the first two free practices, but Verstappen took the lead in the final practice session before qualifying.

Antonelli, who finished fourth in practice, leads the overall Formula 1 standings ahead of the race in Azerbaijan.

Qualifying for a place is later today. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix itself will be held on Saturday, September 26, and will be 51 laps long.

Sources: BTA, Formula 1