Nikola Tsolov lost the lead in Formula 2

Nikola Tsolov is no longer the leader in the overall Formula 2 standings.

The Bulgarian driver surrendered the lead after a nightmare first start in Baku, in which he retired prematurely.

Tsolov left the race after the safety car came out. At the restart at the beginning of the 12th lap, he became an innocent victim of a mass accident in the third turn and was forced to return to the pits.

This proved decisive in the battle for the title. His main competitor Rafael Camara finished fourth, after literally meters before the finish he overtook Tsolov's teammate in Campos - Noel Leon.

Thus the Brazilian overtook the Bulgarian by one point in the standings before tomorrow's second main race in Baku.

The winner of the first race was Alex Dunn, followed by Martinius Stenshorn and the winner of the morning sprint Dino Beganovic. Camara and Leon completed the top 5, ahead of Gabriele Mini, Roman Bilinski, Rafael Villagomez, Hiyu Yamakoshi and Kush Maini.

In the general standings, Camara is already first with 182 points, ahead of Tsolov with 181 and Alex Dunn with 174.