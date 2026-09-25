Virgil van Dijk bursts out: "Shame!"

The captain of the Dutch national team Virgil van Dijk did not hide his anger after the 1-1 draw against Germany in the Nations League.

The reason for his discontent was the goal that gave the Bundesliga the lead. Felix Nmecha opened the scoring for the hosts at a time when one of the "tulip" players was lying injured on the grass and was unable to continue the game.

After the final whistle, the "orange" defender commented on the situation extremely emotionally in front of Sport1, defining the goal with a single word: "Shame".

The match was the debut for the new coaches of the two teams - Jurgen Klopp for Germany and Xavi for the Netherlands.

In the second round of the Nations League, the Netherlands plays host to Serbia, and Germany hosts Greece. Both matches are scheduled for Sunday, September 27.