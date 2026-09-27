The second-ranked Alexander Zverev secured the final victory for the European team against the World team in the Laver Cup tennis team tournament in London, BTA reported.

The German representative, who won the Roland Garros and US Open titles this season, prevailed 7:6 (3), 6:3 against Lerner Thien of the United States. The 29-year-old Zverev secured a 13-5 win for Europe against the World at the "O2 Arena".

Lead by captain Yannick Noah, the European players needed just two wins on the final day of the competition to reclaim the prized trophy.

Sunday's matches are worth three points, with the first team to reach 13 points the winner. Matches won on Friday and Saturday are worth one and two points respectively.

Roland Garros finalist Flavio Cobolli (Italy) will partner Czech Jakub Menšík in the opening match of the day. The pair brought Team Europe within one win of the title after a straight-sets victory over Taylor Fritz (USA) and Alex de Minaur (Australia) of Team World, which increased the lead to 10-5.

Then Zverev took to the court and prevailed over Thien to secure a record sixth title for Team Europe.

The German helped European tennis players triumph in the tournament played on hard courts for the fourth time. He was part of the European team in Chicago 2018, Geneva 2019 and Boston 2021.

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio and Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer - co-founder and co-owner of the "Laver Cup" tournament were among the spectators in the packed London hall.

The prestigious competition is being held for the first time in 2017.