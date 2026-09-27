Vezenkov shines again: Olympiacos lifts the Greek Super Cup

Alexander Vezenkov made a double-double and Olympiacos won 101:96 (25:17, 25:19, 24:29, 27:31) against PAOK Thessaloniki in the final game of the Greek Super Cup basketball tournament. The Bulgarian international was the most productive player on the court with 25 points, to which he added ten rebounds and two assists.

Cody Miller-McIntyre, also a Bulgarian international, failed to score points, but distinguished himself with a fight and five assists. Hean Montero helped the team win with 20 points, while Evam Fournier scored 19.

Olympiacos dominated the early stages of the battle with PAOK, taking an eight-point lead into the first quarter and even increasing it to 14 by halftime. However, after the break, things eased up and PAOK came within two points in the final seconds, but the team from Piraeus scored the last three after fouls and made the final score 101:96.

The top scorer for PAOK was Marcus Foster with 18 points, while Kyle Alexander and Chedi Osman each scored 15.

Olympiacos has won the trophy in the last five years, and in 2024 Vezenkov earned the prize for most valuable player in the finals.