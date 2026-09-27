Netherlands won their away game against Serbia

The Netherlands defeated Serbia 2-1 in a match from the second round of League A in the Nations League. The "Tulips" achieved their first success under the leadership of Xavi Hernandez.

The first goal for the hosts at the "Raiko Mitic" stadium in Belgrade came in the 17th minute. Bart Verbruggen dealt with a shot by Dejan Jovelic.

In the 28th minute, the "Orange" were awarded a penalty for a foul by Aleksa Terzic against Crescencio Somerville. Mexx Meerdink opened the scoring from the penalty spot.

By the end of the first half, Xavi Hernandez's team could have doubled their lead, but Vanja Milinkovic-Savic saved shots by Mickey van de Ven and Denzel Dumfries.

Just 54 seconds into the second half, Veljko Paunovic's players restored parity. Sasha Lukic's shot went into the path of Luka Jovic. The striker equalized with a shot from close range.

Substitute Ruben van Bommel could have restored the visitors' lead, but volleyed it into the right post.

Mex Meerdink restored the visitors' lead and doubled his goal tally in the 69th minute. The striker received a pass into the penalty area from Guus Till and scored with a low shot from a small angle.

By the end of the match, Ruben van Bommel and Crescencio Somerville could have made the victory even more convincing, but Vanja Milinkovic-Savic prevented this from happening.

The Netherlands leads the standings in Group 2 with 4 points. Serbia remains in the last 4th place without a point.

The second match in the group starts at 21:45, pitting Germany against Greece.