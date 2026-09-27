Four major clubs are preparing a lawsuit for 800 million against Manchester City

Manchester City may face a new serious problem after four Premier League clubs are preparing potential lawsuits for a total of up to 800 million pounds due to the violations for which the “citizens“ were found guilty, Sportal.bg reported.

Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United are among the clubs that have reserved their right to take legal action as early as 2024 if City is found guilty.

According to information from "Daily Mail" Representatives of the four clubs are already exploring what financial claims they can make, as they believe they have suffered financial losses as a result of Manchester City's alleged violations. Tottenham are thought to be in with the biggest claim, as the Londoners have repeatedly missed out on Champions League football while City have dominated English football. According to sources cited by the publication, a sum of around £200m for a separate claim would not be surprising.

Meanwhile, the legal battle over the 115 charges could drag on for another two years. Manchester City are awaiting a formal decision on the case after an independent panel found violations on almost all of the substantive charges, but the club strongly rejects the findings and is expected to appeal. In its previous dispute with UEFA “citizens” managed to overturn their two-year ban from participating in European tournaments before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Because of the huge stakes, City has already prepared a serious legal team to defend the club in the next stages of the process. If the appeal does not lead to a change in the decision, legal experts assume that the dispute could reach the Supreme Court, which would further prolong the procedure. In parallel, any claims by rivals could turn into a separate, lengthy legal battle.