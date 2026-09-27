Ludogorets defeated Romanians in a friendly match

The Bulgarian football club Ludogorets won 3:0 over the Romanian SCM Rumnicu Valcea in a friendly match played at the Eagles' stadium "Huvepharma Arena" in Razgrad.

Ludogorets started with Ivo Grbic, Joel Anderson, Georgi Terziev, Ivan Zelizko, Amir Hadzhiakhmetovic, Ruan Cruz, Petar Stanic, Francisco Son, Bernard Tekpetey, Omar Rekik and Erik Marcus. "The Eagles" As expected, they outplayed their opponent and scored goals through Marcus and Kroos in the first half, and five minutes before the end of the second, Caio Vidal scored the final goal.

This season, Ludogorets ended its participation in European club tournaments, and when the championship resumes, the "eagles" will meet Cherno more (Varna) as hosts. The match is scheduled for October 4 at 17:00.