one of the most serious allegations against Man City has not been proven and this could drastically change the situation

In the last few days, there has been real chaos on the Island, after on Friday afternoon the authoritative publication “Athletic” came out with information that Manchester City were found guilty of 114 out of a total of 115 charges, the most serious of which are for violating financial fair play, as well as for concealing documents and obstructing the investigation. Now, however, “Financial Times” surprisingly informs that the only charge for which the “citizens” were not found guilty is one of the most serious, without specifying details. The media adds that this is exactly what the bosses of “Etihad” are doing confident that they still have a serious chance of succeeding in their appeal and ultimately finding enough holes in the charges so that they can ultimately be completely defeated.

In recent days, various sources on the Island have been talking about the various possible punishments, mentioning points deductions, serious financial sanctions, and expulsion from the Premier League.