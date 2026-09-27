Basketball team Lokomotiv Plovdiv won the Black Sea Games with a win over Beroe

Lokomotiv Plovdiv won the basketball tournament, which is being held within the framework of the Black Sea Games in Varna. In the final match, played in the “Hristo Borisov“ hall, the vice-champions defeated Beroe with 90:84, BNT reported.

The match started evenly with three equalizers of the score, the last at 9:9. After it, the hosts took the lead, but Beroe immediately turned the score in their favor. A new turnaround from Lokomotiv Plovdiv followed and the team began to accumulate a lead, which reached 9 points shortly before the end of the first period. The vice-champions took the first half with 26:18. In the second quarter, Beroe played much better and began to melt away its deficit. After almost three and a half minutes of play, the Stara Zagora team turned the score in their favor at 34:33. Three equalizers followed, the last at 47:47 after a three-pointer by Jordan Dallas from Lokomotiv, and with this result the break in the match came.

In the third half, the shooting of both teams was not up to par. After a tie at the beginning at 49:49, Beroe managed to take the lead, and 3 minutes and 50 seconds before the end of the period, the Stara Zagora team led by 5 points at 56:51. The vice-champions reacted immediately and tied at 56:56. After the two teams exchanged one lead in the score, the Lokomotiv players managed to lead by 8 points at 68:60 seconds before the end of the half after three-pointers by Krastan Krastanov and Jomaru Brown, but with a three-pointer almost with the siren by Milen Zahariev, the score before the last half was 68:63 for Lokomotiv Plovdiv. The runners-up from Plovdiv started the last quarter very well and in a little over 2 minutes they led by 11 points at 78:67. Beroe managed to reduce their deficit to 5 points at 80:85 35 seconds before the end of the game, but they did not have enough time and strength to turn the game around and Lokomotiv won the tournament.

For the winners, Deverle Ramsey and Jomaru Brown finished with 16 points each, and Isaiah Thompson had a double-double - 13 points and 15 rebounds. For Beroe, Jordan Rawls scored 19 points, and Daniel Sailor added 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Earlier today, Cherno More defeated Yambol and ranked third in the tournament.