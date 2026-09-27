Forward Alexander Isak will miss the national team's remaining three matches in the Nations League group stage due to a minor injury and will return to his club Liverpool, the Swedish Football Association announced, BTA reported.

The 27-year-old Isak scored in Sweden's 2-1 victory over Romania on Friday. The Swedish team now has a home game against Poland on Monday, as well as matches against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Romania, while Liverpool's next match is against Manchester City at “Anfield“ on October 11.

Neither Sweden nor Liverpool have released any details about the striker's injury.

Central defender Hjalmar Ekdal, who plays for Burnley in England, has also left the Sweden camp with a minor injury. “No replacements have been called up at this stage,” the team said in a statement.