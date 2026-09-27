Thai man equals Asian record in 200m sprint

Puripol Boonsong has written a new chapter in Thai athletics after becoming the country's first sprinter to run under 20 seconds in the 200m. He clocked 19.88 seconds at the Asian Games to win gold in Nagoya.

Boonsong also won the 100m two days ago, when he ran the distance in 9.90 seconds. Today, the Thai man equaled the Asian 200m record, set by China's Xie Zhengye seven years ago, establishing himself as Asia's greatest hope in sprinting.

"I am aiming for more gold medals and records. "I don't know how much I can lower the record, but I'm sure I can run faster," said Boonsong, who beat silver medalist Huang Yuwen of China by more than half a second.

Meanwhile, Shanti Pereira defended her women's 200m title with a time of 22.78 seconds. She beat young Chinese Chen Yujie by 0.15 seconds, who beat her in the 100m sprint.

"I said to myself, 'No, Chen, you won that day. Now it's my turn.' Nothing in the world could stop me," Pereira said.