"Ferrari is already lagging behind Red Bull in car development"

Red Bull already has a clear lead over Ferrari in chassis work, and McLaren is also making improvements at a rapid pace, said Charles Leclerc after the Azerbaijan Formula 1 Grand Prix. Both teams made numerous improvements for Baku, until the Italian constructor made changes.

This paid off. Leclerc barely reached the front row of the grid, and in the race itself the Ferrari driver fell to fifth position in just four laps. He finished fourth, but only because Oscar Piastre went off the track at Turn 1.

"It became a very boring race for us (with Lewis Hamilton). Unfortunately I started badly, but that was the only thing I could really improve. After that we had no speed. "It was extremely difficult to defend against the Red Bull cars because we were just too slow on the straights. We just lack speed at the moment. The two Red Bull cars were fast and George Russell had a great race," said Leclerc, quoted by Motorsport.