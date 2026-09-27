Portugal snatched a valuable victory in Norway, Greece shocked Jurgen Klopp

Portugal defeated Norway 2-1 in a match from the second round of League A of the League of Nations. Joao Felix and Gonzalo Ramos scored for the winners, BNT reported.

The guests opened the scoring in Oslo in the 17th minute. Joao Felix scored with a tight shot from the edge of the penalty area. By the end of the first half, Erling Haaland could have resumed the tie, but Diogo Costa dealt with his shot.

After the break, the Scandinavians restored the tie. Erling Haaland scored with a header from close range, after a pass into the goalkeeper's box from Patrick Berg. The “Sailors” resumed their lead three minutes later. Gonzalo Ramos intercepted a pass from goalkeeper Orian Niland and crossed for 2:1.

Rafael Leao could also have scored, but his shot was deflected by an opposing defender and hit the crossbar. Gonzalo Ramos sent the ball into the opponent's goal again, but his goal was canceled after the VAR intervention due to offside. Until the end of the match, Trincao could have made the victory more convincing, but Orian Niland saved his shot. Portugal leads the standings with a full asset of 6 points. Norway occupies the second position in the points standings.

In another match tonight, Greece defeated Germany 1:0 in a match from the second round of League A of the League of Nations. Jurgen Klopp suffered his first loss as head coach of the Bundesliga, BNT reported.

The only clear shot in the first half in Augsburg was on the home team's account, but Konstantinos Tsolakis saved a shot by Karim Adeyemi.

After the break, the Greeks reached the winning goal. Dimitrios Kourbelis' shot on the ground deflected off an opposing defender's leg and landed in the home team's goal. Serge Gnabry could have brought a point to the Bundesliga, but Konstantinos Tsolakis saved his shot.

Greece leads the standings with a total of 6 points. Germany occupies 3rd position in the standings with 1 point. In the early match of the group, the Netherlands won their away match against Serbia 2:1 with goals from Meks Meerdink.

Results of today's matches in the Nations League:

LEAGUE A

Denmark – Wales 2:0

Serbia – Netherlands 1:2

Germany – Greece 0:1

Norway – Portugal 1:2

LEAGUE B

Austria – Kosovo 3:1

Israel – Ireland 0:3

LEAGUE D

Lithuania – Azerbaijan 1:1

Gibraltar - Andorra 0:0