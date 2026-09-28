Alexander Nikolov thanks fans after Eurovolley 2026

Alexander Nikolov thanked the Bulgarian fans after the end of Eurovolley 2026. The national player addressed the audience on Instagram, linking his participation in the tournament with one of the most important moments of his childhood.

The volleyball player recalled that in 2015 he watched matches in the same hall as a spectator and supported his father Vladimir Nikolov from the stands. Alexander was 11 years old at the time.

“You made my dream of playing in front of a full Bulgarian audience come true“, Nikolov wrote.

He pointed out that it was the experience in 2015 that ignited his desire to become a volleyball player even more strongly. “The fire and passion that I felt then, I keep and carry within me to this day“, said the international.

Nikolov expressed hope that the fans felt at least some of the emotion that he experienced while watching the matches as a child. In his words, this will remain the greatest victory.

„We will come back much stronger!“, promised Alexander Nikolov.

In his publication, he thanked Bulgaria for its support and ended with the message „See you soon“.

Sources: Focus