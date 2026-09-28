Portugal beat Norway, Felix and Ramos score

Portugal defeated Norway 2-1 away in Oslo and recorded a second consecutive victory in the Nations League. Joao Felix scored the first goal for the Portuguese, and Gonzalo Ramos scored the second goal.

The success came after the victory over Wales in Portugal's first match of the tournament. Felix described the result as very important and linked the team's performance to teamwork.

„Teamwork is the basis of everything. When everyone is looking in the same direction and striving for the same goal, we are undoubtedly a very strong team“, said Joao Felix.

The Portuguese international pointed out that the team showed strength both tactically and physically. According to him, the Portuguese were well organized in attack and defense, and the good team dynamics helped them win a difficult away game.

„This victory is very important, because it was not easy to come to Norway and win, but fortunately we managed. This is the result of the work of the whole team“, Felix also said.

Ramos: Victory is the most important

Gonzalo Ramos, who scored the second goal for Portugal, said that it was important to take advantage of every chance he got. The striker pointed out that his contribution to the team is not limited to scoring goals.

„The most important thing is to show what I am capable of when they trust me, as well as to help the team“, said Ramos.

He described the victory as particularly significant because of the difficult away game and said that the Portuguese team wants to win every match. Ramos added that the team will continue to work to improve its performance and eliminate its shortcomings.

Solbakken: Norway should have won

Norway coach Stole Solbakken gave a different assessment of the match. According to him, the hosts were the better team, had more possession and created the better chances.

„We were the better team, but we have even more difficult away games ahead of us in Wales on Thursday and in Portugal on Sunday. We had to win“, said Solbakken.

The coach pointed out that Norway failed to convert enough of the opportunities created. According to him, after the equalizer, the team made a serious mistake, which led to Portugal's second goal.

Norway will continue its participation with an away game against Wales on Thursday, and then travel to Portugal on Sunday.

Sources: Topsport