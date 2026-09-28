Roberto Carlos lost 99% of his football money

Roberto Carlos has claimed to have lost 99% of everything he earned during his 24-year career as a footballer. The former Brazil defender spoke about his financial problems at the Portugal Football Summit in Lisbon.

According to SPORTbible, his football income is estimated at around 160 million euros, or 137.6 million British pounds. Despite his contracts with Inter, Real Madrid, Fenerbahce and other clubs, Carlos said that almost all of his fortune has disappeared.

„I had problems with people who emptied my bank account. I lost 99% of everything I earned from football“, said Roberto Carlos.

He said that he found out about the losses after a serious family problem. According to him, within one day he received a bunch of documents that he did not know about. Then he realized that he had lost everything he had accumulated over the years.

“I made mistakes and that is why I urge younger players not to do the same“, said the Brazilian. He emphasized that football players should think about their life after their careers and make plans outside the field.

Preparing for life after football

Roberto Carlos said that even when he retired, he had a sports director's license and had worked with various brands. In this way, he tried to use his name and experience after he stopped playing professionally.

The financial problems he talks about are related to people in his environment and his family. SPORTbible also cites information from Globo, according to which the difficulties included relations with agents and family issues. No details have been presented in the public domain about the specific documents or the people who, according to Carlos, had access to his account.

A career with three Champions League trophies

Roberto Carlos is among the most recognizable left-backs in the history of football. He won the Champions League three times and four Spanish championship titles with Real Madrid. He became world champion with Brazil in 2002.

Despite his successes, he did not win the “Ballon d'Or“. However, his former teammate Ronaldo Nazario said that Roberto Carlos deserved the award, along with Alessandro Del Piero, Francesco Totti, Paolo Maldini, Raul and Andrés Iniesta. According to Ronaldo, the Brazilian defender was twice behind him in the voting.

Sources: Sportbible, Gazeta Esportiva