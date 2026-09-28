Suriname wants CSKA striker Joel Zwartz

The Suriname national team has shown interest in CSKA striker Joel Zwartz. The footballer was sought out by the Suriname Football Association before the “Reds“ home match against Arda, reports the Dutch publication “Voetbal International“.

The Suriname federation has explained to Zwartz that he is eligible to play for the national team, as his mother is from Surinam. The striker joined CSKA from Lokomotiv (Plovdiv) in the summer and quickly attracted attention with his goals. He is currently the top scorer in the league.

Zwartz does not want to give up his Dutch citizenship

The former Excelsior and ADO Den Haag player is open to the possibility of playing for Suriname, but is still cautious. The reason is related to the uncertainty surrounding the consequences of choosing a national team.

“I have heard that a number of Surinamese have received letters renouncing their Dutch citizenship. Of course, I do not want that. Let's hope that a solution will be found“, says Zwartz, quoted by “Voetbal International“.

Together with his agent, the striker has contacted various institutions to clarify the possibilities and consequences of his possible decision. There is no confirmation yet that Zwartz has accepted the invitation or that he has received a call-up for an official match for Suriname.

Sources: BTA, Voetbal International