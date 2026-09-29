Miroslav Gochev: Naturalized wrestlers are Bulgarians and must fight for Bulgaria

The candidate for president of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation Miroslav Gochev stated categorically that if he heads the headquarters, he will not stop the participation of naturalized athletes in the national teams. Earlier in the day, the former national player officially announced that he is entering the battle for the presidency.

In an interview with BNT, Gochev called for an end to public attacks and tension in wrestling.

"The athletes who are currently in Bulgaria are Bulgarians. They should compete for Bulgaria and our young wrestlers should learn from them," he said.

His candidacy was nominated by six clubs - Sozopol, Primorsko, Sliven, Nova Zagora and two clubs from Burgas.

"Things need to calm down. We all need to slow down a bit, because we go out in the media and spit on each other, and this shouldn't happen," added Gochev.

Meanwhile, the federation's leadership clarified that the submitted candidacies of Todor Angelov and Miroslav Gochev do not automatically mean holding elections for a new chairman. The final decision will depend on the procedures and the General Assembly, which is scheduled for October 17 at 10:30 a.m. at the NSA.

"The court has ruled, I think this point is there, but we'll see", Gochev was laconic on the matter.