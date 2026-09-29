10 matches in the League of Nations tonight – Czech Republic – England and Spain – Croatia are the highlights of the round

Tonight, 10 more matches from the second round of the League of Nations will be played. The greatest interest is undoubtedly caused by the matches in League A, where all eyes are on the Czech Republic – England and Spain – Croatia.

The Czech Republic started the competition with a loss and is already pressed by the need to urgently start accumulating points. However, the team's play is far from convincing – in their last four official matches, the Czechs have suffered three defeats. The only draw came against South Africa (1:1) at the World Cup.

England also started with a wrong step – a 2:3 defeat by Spain. This obliges the "Three Lions" to seek immediate reaction with maximum concentration and motivation. Despite their star lineup and huge attacking potential, the English often have difficulties against well-organized defenses, which leads to nervous final minutes and reliance on static situations.

The highlight of the evening is in Seville – Spain vs. Croatia. The world champions are on a streak of 39 consecutive matches without a loss, and in the first round they showed class in their 3:2 victory over England. According to analysts, the Croatians will face a real freight train. The main question is how the Balkan defense will hold back the liberated and enchanting attack of the Spaniards after the World Cup, which the English have already felt.

Program, Nations League, Round 2:

19:00 Moldova – Faroe Islands

19:00 Finland – Belarus

21:45 Czech Republic – England

21:45 Spain – Croatia

21:45 Scotland – Switzerland

21:45 Slovenia – North Macedonia

21:45 San Marino – Albania

21:45 Slovakia – Kazakhstan

21:45 Bulgaria – Estonia

21:45 Luxembourg – Iceland