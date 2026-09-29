France with historic accuracy over Belgium

The French national team showed impressive control and exceptional accuracy in the 1-0 victory over Belgium in the second round of the Nations League. In the match, the "roosters" registered a remarkable 92.8% pass success rate in the opponent's half.

According to the statistics agency "Opta", this is the highest accuracy rate in the opponent's half for the French team in a single match in the last 20 years.

The French made a total of 362 successful passes into the Belgian zone - a figure that even exceeds the number of passes they made in their own half (267).

The overall statistics from the match also highlight France's dominance in terms of accuracy - 92% accuracy, or 629 successful out of a total of 681 attempted passes.