Wayne Rooney backs Pep Guardiola for England

Wayne Rooney has backed Thomas Tuchel as England manager despite the team's elimination by Argentina in the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup. The English lost 2-1, and the defeat again raised questions about the German specialist's future.

Tuchel recently extended his contract with the Football Association of England and, according to the agreement, should lead the national team at Euro 2028. However, Rooney believes there is only one name that could change the plans.

„I don't think there is another coach who is at Tuchel's level“

According to the former England captain, that exception is Pep Guardiola. Rooney said that if the Spanish coach is free, the Football Association should do everything possible to attract him to the head of the national team.

World Cup experience is important

Rooney also defended Tuchel with the argument that the German has already gained experience in a global forum. The former striker recalled the period in which Fabio Capello managed England, and stressed that major championships require a specific adaptation.

According to him, the atmosphere of a World Cup is different, and the coach must be able to react to the pressure and the peculiarities of the tournament format. According to Rooney, Tuchel has already passed this test.

Tuchel remains in charge of England

Rooney's comment does not change the arrangements regarding the national team. Tuchel remains England manager, with his contract extending to the 2028 European Championship.

Rooney is a former England captain and Manchester United legend. He made the statement on his show after the defeat by Argentina, both defending the current manager and positioning Guardiola as the only top-level alternative in his opinion.

Sources: FACT.BG