Bulgaria qualifies for the 2027 Volleyball World Championship.

The Bulgarian women's national volleyball team has qualified for the 2027 World Championship. Bulgaria receives a place in the tournament due to its position in the world ranking, where it occupies 29th place.

The ranking was confirmed by the Bulgarian Volleyball Federation. “Our team, which reached the round of 16 of the European Championship, will play in the tournament thanks to its position in the world ranking“, the federation said.

The championship will be held in the USA and Canada

The 21st World Championship will be held from August 20 to September 5, 2027. The United States and Canada are hosting the tournament, with the American cities of Anaheim, Omaha and Orlando already set to host matches. Canadian venues are yet to be announced.

The United States and Canada are the rightful hosts. Italy is also guaranteed to participate as the reigning world champions. The remaining teams with quotas are Turkey, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Thailand, China, Japan, Serbia, Poland, Egypt, Kenya, Cameroon, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia.

According to the International Volleyball Federation, the remaining places for the tournament are distributed among the highest ranked teams that have not yet received a quota.

Bulgaria will return to the world stage

The Bulgarian team reached the round of 16 of the European Championship, and its performance in the continental tournament contributed to maintaining its position in the world rankings.

In its last participation in the World Championship in 2025 in Thailand, the national team was eliminated in Group “E“. Bulgaria lost all three of its group matches - against Turkey, Canada and Spain.

The 2027 World Championship will be the first edition of the tournament to be co-hosted by the United States and Canada. The American leg of the competition will feature matches in Anaheim, Omaha and Orlando, with the finals scheduled for Anaheim.

Sources: BTA, Volleyball World