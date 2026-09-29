Alberto Gilardino takes over at Parma until the end of the 2026/27 season

Alberto Gilardino is the new head coach of Parma. The 44-year-old Italian has signed a contract until the end of the 2026/27 season, which includes an option to extend for another two years.

Gilardino replaces Carlos Cuesta, who left the club after the first five matches of the season. Parma is 15th in Serie A with four points.

The parting with Cuesta was announced after talks between the coach and the management. The club stated that “the conditions necessary to continue the work that has been started are not in place“, linking the decision to the development of the sports project.

Gilardino returns to the club as a coach

The new coach has a previous period in Parma as a player. He led the club's team at the beginning of his career, before continuing at Milan and other Italian teams.

As a coach, Gilardino worked in Rezzato, Pro Vercelli, Siena, Genoa and Pisa. His last spell was at Pisa before taking over at Parma.

As a player, he was a World Cup winner with Italy in 2006 and a Champions League winner with Milan.

The first match is against Inter

Gilardino's debut in charge of Parma is expected to be when Inter visit Milan on October 10. The match will be the first after the international break.

Parma started the season with four points from five matches. Gilardino's appointment comes after the victory over Genoa, which was Cuesta's last match in charge of the team.

Sources: BTA, Sky Sport