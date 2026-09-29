Bulgaria U19 lost to Romania with a goal in added time

Bulgaria U19 lost 0:1 to Romania in their last match of the international tournament “Stevan Vilotić - Čele“ in Serbia. The match was played in Senta, and the winning goal fell in the first minute of added time.

Hunor Batsula scored with a long-range shot and brought the success to the Romanian team. The Bulgarian team, led by Atanas Ribarski, created many scoring chances, but failed to score.

Two draws and a loss for Bulgaria

Bulgaria U19 ended the tournament with two draws and one defeat. In their first match, the national team finished 1:1 with the host Serbia, with Kristiyan Goryanov scoring the equalizer.

In the second match, the Bulgarian team drew 1:1 with Hungary. Captain Kaloyan Bozhkov scored the equalizer after beating the opposing goalkeeper with a shot from the center of the field. Before the last round, Bulgaria had two points, after recording the same result in their first two matches.

Bulgaria's squad

Atanas Ribarski started with Ognyan Vladimirov in goal, Borislav Stoichkov, Emanuil Nyagolov, Alex Tunchev, Radoslav Karamanov, Kristiyan Goryanov, Viktor Dobrev, Marto Boychev, Stefan Krumov, Kaloyan Bozhkov and Vesselin Bachev.

After the break, Daniel Kirilov entered the game, and later Martin Peychev, Rostislav Kostenski and Daniel Manolev appeared. Samuil Mechev and Radostin Stoilov also recorded minutes.

Sources: BTA