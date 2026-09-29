Tears in Italy! A young girl scored a goal and crossed the entire pitch to dedicate it to her deceased coach

Football has once again proven that it is much more than a game. One of the most emotional scenes of the year took place in Italy, which made millions cry.

Maria Gagliardi, a footballer for the Salernitana under-15 team, scored a great goal in a championship match. Instead of celebrating with her teammates, she did something that no one expected.

Dressed in tears, the girl sprinted across the pitch to reach the stands, where a banner was placed in memory of her coach Dino. The coach had died just a few days before the match.

The video instantly went viral with over 130,000 likes, and the comment below it says it all: "Good coaches matter. They leave a legacy that turns young players into better people".

After Maria reached the banner and hugged it, her entire team rushed to her to hug her and share the pain and joy at the same time. A scene that shows what a real coach means to a child - not just tactics and victories, but a second father.

This goal will never enter the statistics, but it will forever remain in the hearts of everyone who saw it. Because some goals are scored not for points, but for love.