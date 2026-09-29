Two matches in the League of Nations ended without a winner

Finland and Belarus ended 0:0 in a match from the second round of Group 1 in the third division of the League of Nations. The match did not offer a goal, although the hosts had an advantage in the first half. Thus, Finland missed the opportunity to record two consecutive victories in official matches for the first time since November 2023.

In goal for Belarus was Fyodor Lapouhov from CSKA. He made a decisive intervention on a direct shot by Kairinen from a corner in the 22nd minute, and after the end of the match he remained among the most highly rated players of his team with three saves. The other player of the Bulgarian club in the Belarus squad – Max Ebong started as a starter and stayed on the pitch until the final whistle.

Finland had another good chance in the first half when Keskinen shot from the edge of the penalty area, but the ball went over the goal. After the break, Belarus was the more dangerous team. In the 64th minute, Melnichenko's shot hit the post, and a little later, Seljava's goal was disallowed for offside. Belarus had lost 0:2 to Albania in the first round.

Perciun brings a point to the Faroe Islands

Moldova and the Faroe Islands finished 1:1 in another Nations League match. For the islanders, it was the second draw since the start of the new edition of the tournament. The scenario from their previous match against Slovakia was repeated after Moldova was awarded a penalty in the first half. Dmitri Mandrichenko committed the foul and Viljoermur Davidsen converted the penalty.

The visitors had a chance to double their lead after the break, but Edmundsson's shot went inches wide of the post. A little later, reserve Perchiun equalized with a free kick. It was the 20-year-old's first goal for the national team. Perchiun could have become a hero for the Faroe Islands, but seconds after scoring, his shot hit the top bar. In the end, Motpan missed a chance to give Moldova the win.

Sources: Sportal