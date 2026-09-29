Iceland beat Luxembourg 3-0 in Nations League

Iceland defeated Luxembourg 3-0 away in a match from Group C4 of the Nations League. Andri Gudjohnsen, Ori Stein Ouskarnsson and Viktor Palsson scored the goals for the Icelandic team, which collected 4 points after the first two rounds.

Gudjohnsen opened the scoring in the 13th minute, when he gave Iceland an early lead. Ouskarnsson doubled in the 39th minute and the visitors retired at the break with a two-goal lead. The final 0:3 was scored by captain Viktor Palsson in the 73rd minute.

Iceland takes the lead in the group

The victory took Iceland to first place in Group C4 with 4 points and a goal difference of 3:1. Luxembourg remained second with 3 points and a goal difference of 2:4. Estonia has 2 points, and Bulgaria has 1 point after the first two matches.

Luxembourg began its participation in the tournament with a 2:1 victory over Bulgaria, while Iceland finished 1:1 with Estonia. Thus, the success in Luxembourg gave the Icelanders their first victory in the group and changed the order before the next matches.

The hosts had 50 percent possession of the ball, but had only one accurate shot on Hákon Valdimarsson's goal. Iceland had four shots on target, and both teams had two corners.

Next matches are on October 3

Luxembourg will visit Estonia on October 3, while Iceland will host Bulgaria on the same day. After these matches, the group will continue with the matches Luxembourg v Bulgaria and Estonia v Iceland on October 6.

Sources: Guardian, UEFA, RTL Today