Lisa Nandy: Manchester City case is extremely serious

The case of Manchester City's financial violations is “extremely serious“, British sports minister Lisa Nandy told the BBC. Her comment came after the publication of the decision of the independent commission that examined the allegations against the English club.

“This is an extremely serious case. The Premier League's statement is extremely categorical and strict“, Nandy said. She added that Manchester City have every right to appeal, but the situation is worrying both among the club's supporters and football fans in general.

The decision covers nine seasons

Manchester City was formally accused more than three years ago of 115 financial violations relating to the period between the 2008/2009 and 2017/2018 seasons.

The Premier League announced that the independent commission had found the club guilty of all charges relating to serious breaches of the league's financial rules over nine consecutive seasons. The commission has also confirmed the majority of the allegations that the club did not cooperate in good faith with the investigation.

„The independent commission found Manchester City guilty of all charges relating to serious breaches of the Premier League's financial rules over nine consecutive seasons, as well as the majority of the points for refusing to cooperate with the investigation“, the league's statement said.

What breaches were found

According to the conclusions of the independent tribunal, Manchester City entered into manipulated contracts with specific companies, with which, according to the commission, revenues were artificially inflated and expenses were concealed.

Among the breaches found were also the submission of inaccurate financial statements, concealment of the real financial situation from football institutions and violation of the financial rules of the Premier League and UEFA. The commission has also examined allegations of systematic failure to comply with the obligation to cooperate properly with the league.

The club's next option is to appeal. The published decision does not specify any specific sanctions, and Nandy stressed that the procedure must continue while respecting Manchester City's right to challenge the conclusions.

Sources: Sportal, BBC