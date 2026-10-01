Gökeres: I am fully focused on Arsenal

Victor Gökeres has said he remains fully focused on Arsenal and has not considered leaving the club in the last transfer window. The Swedish striker has spoken about his future amid limited playing time and rumours that he could continue his career elsewhere.

The 28-year-old has been a reserve player this season and has made two Premier League appearances, both coming off the bench. However, Gökeres stressed that he feels good at Arsenal.

„Of course there was a lot of speculation. But I had a full pre-season and I felt good. I am fully focused on Arsenal. For me, staying was a natural thing, as I am extremely happy at the club“, said Gökeres.

The striker did not hide that he wants to get more opportunities to perform and regain his place in the starting lineup.

„It is clear that I want to play as much as possible. I hope that will happen. As a footballer you always want to be on the field“, said the Swede.

However, Gökeres admitted that the competition in the Arsenal squad is serious. He pointed out that the club has a lot of quality footballers and that the team has been performing well since the beginning of the season. The striker expressed a similar position in an interview with Swedish television SVT, where he described staying in London as a natural decision.

Talks with Mikel Arteta

The Swedish international also revealed that he had constructive talks with manager Mikel Arteta. According to him, the relationship between the two is good, and he is aware that he needs to improve his performance when he gets a chance.

„Obviously I need to perform better and I am ready to do it, so there is no problem. The dialogue with the coach is good. I just try to perform well when I get a chance“, said Gökeres.

Thus, the striker made it clear that his intention is to stay at Arsenal and fight for more playing time, and not to seek a way out of the club. Gökeres joined the English champions after a strong spell at Sporting and in his first season in London helped the team win the Premier League title.

Sources: BTA, SVT Sport