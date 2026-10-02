Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler has been officially named Premier League Manager of the Month for September. The 33-year-old German specialist led the “Seagulls“ to a phenomenal run of results, turning the team from the south coast into one of the biggest sensations of the start of the campaign.

Last month, Brighton recorded a resounding 3-0 triumph over Arsenal, a 5-0 rout of Coventry City and a 1-1 draw against Leeds. For the prestigious award, Hürzeler beat out Andoni Iraola (Liverpool) and Enzo Maresca (Manchester City).

The southerners' dominance in September was complete, after midfielder Pascal Gross grabbed the Player No. 1 prize of the month. The experienced midfielder was the basis of all the team's attacking actions, demonstrating impressive efficiency and leadership in the midfield.

Thanks to the strong September, Brighton climbed to 3rd place in the provisional Premier League standings with an asset of 10 points. Manchester City remains the leader in the standings with a total asset of 15 points.