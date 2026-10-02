The management of Lokomotiv (Plovdiv) published an official statement, with which it finally reconfirmed Hristo Krusharski's refusal to manage and finance the club. The businessman's shares are prepared for transfer, and the “Lauta“ is expecting a “serious“ investor to take control of the Plovdiv giant.

Here is the club's statement:

"Dear Lokomotiv fans,

In recent days, many questions, concerns and completely understandable emotions have arisen around PFC Lokomotiv Plovdiv. That is why we believe that at this moment the most important thing is to speak openly and responsibly about the situation and the path ahead for the club.

Mr. Hristo Krusharski has made a final decision to step down from the management of Lokomotiv. At the moment, he continues to be a shareholder only due to the fact that the shares must be transferred to a real person or legal entity that is ready to assume ownership and the resulting responsibilities and financial burdens.

We want to be very clear on this issue too - the shares are ready to be transferred. There is no desire to drag out the process, nor is there any intention to hinder it. The existing financial relations and obligations to Mr. Krusharski are an issue that should be settled, but this does not change the stated intention to transfer ownership if there is a real and responsible person on the other side who can take it over.

From this moment on, everyone who cares about Lokomotiv faces a common and difficult task - finding a new owner and a sustainable model for the future of the club.

Therefore, at this moment, there is no point in looking for blame among ourselves. It makes sense to look for a solution.

The management will continue to make the necessary efforts to ensure that Lokomotiv functions normally - administratively, operationally and in terms of sports and technology - while work is being done in parallel to find a new owner. The doors should be open to every serious person who has the opportunities, the intention and the responsibility to take over the club and give it a perspective.

And it is precisely at such moments that Lokomotiv has always had something it can count on – its loyal fans.

This club has gone through enough difficult periods for us to know what the support of the “black and white” community means when it is most needed. We are not making this appeal to look for beautiful words or gestures. We are making it because today the presence of every Lokomotiv fan has real meaning.

Therefore, we will be happy to see the “black and white” stands again as we all remember them. Already at the next away game. And even more so – in the next home game against Slavia. Let everyone who has Lokomotiv in their heart and has the opportunity to be there, stand behind the team and the club. Every ticket purchased and every presence at the stadium at this moment is a concrete support for Lokomotiv.

Now is the time for the club, supporters, veterans, business and all people associated with the “black and white” idea, to look for a common solution. We do not promise that it will be found easily, but we are convinced that the chance of finding it is much greater when we are together.

Owners change. Management changes. Football players and coaches change. Lokomotiv remains.

And that's exactly why today the most important thing is to preserve the club, give it the necessary peace of mind and find the way forward together.

Only Loko!

PFK Lokomotiv Plovdiv"