"Milanello" experiments: Milan finished 1:1 with Padua in closed control

The management and coaching staff of Milan took advantage of the international break in Serie „A“ to organize a friendly match against the Padua team from Serie „B“. The test was held behind closed doors at the club's base „Milanello“ and ended with a score of 1:1.

Despite the absence of 15 players involved in their national teams, head coach Ruben Amorim relied on the strongest possible squad. The Portuguese specialist used the match to test the new 4-2-3-1 tactical formation, with the only representative of the reserve team among the starters being Yahia Idrisi-Regraghi.

The first half passed without goals, and the outcome came in the final 20 minutes of the match. In the 70th minute, substitute Lorenzo Osola opened the scoring for the “Rossoneri“ after a precise assist from Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The home team's joy was short-lived, however, as Filippo Sgarbi restored parity for Padova shortly before the final whistle.

Milan starting lineup: P. Terracciano, Tomori, Hilla, Gabbia, Diawara, Loftus-Cheek, Comoto, F. Terracciano, Idrisi-Regraghi, Hutchinson, Pulisic (Second half substitutes: Ossola, Perera, Vos).

Milan's players will have two days off, after which they will resume regular training on Monday for the away game against Sassuolo, scheduled for October 11.