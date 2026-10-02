The Bulgarian U17 youth national team achieved a convincing 4:0 victory over Malta U17 in a friendly match played in Pravets. This was the third test for Svetoslav Petrov's selection within the current training camp.

The Bulgarian national team largely decided the outcome of the match even before the break. Mark Ilkov opened the scoring in the 19th minute, and Alexander Naich scored twice – in the 26th and 43rd minutes to build a 3:0 lead after the first half.

After the break, Bulgaria continued to control the match, and in the 70th minute Petar Petrov scored the fourth goal for the final 4:0.

The test is part of Bulgaria U17's preparation for the upcoming European qualifiers in November. Before the match with Malta, Svetoslav Petrov's students played two friendly matches against Estonia in Etropole, both of which ended with a score of 1:1.

Bulgaria U17 has a second friendly match against Malta on October 4.

Bulgaria U17: 1. Alek Zdravkov (V) (C), 2. Anton Daskalov, 3. Nikolay Duylgerov, 5. Vitomir Todorov, 6. Aleksandar Dinev, 7. Krasimir Yanakiev, 8. Nikolay Nedelchev, 9. Aleksandar Sirakov, 13. Aleksandar Naich, 14. Maksim Palev, 15. Mark Ilkov.

Head coach: Svetoslav Petrov.