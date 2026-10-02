Levski finally and ahead of schedule repaid all debts to the National Revenue Agency

Levski's management officially announced that the club has repaid ahead of schedule absolutely all of its financial obligations under the agreement with the National Revenue Agency (NRA), signed in 2023.

Here is the information from the club:

"Levskari,

PFK „Levski“ repaid all its obligations under the Agreement with the National Revenue Agency (NRA) three months early.

It was concluded on 28.12.2023 and under it, public obligations in the amount of 3,880,420.91 euros (7,589,443.63 leva) were rescheduled, including principal in the amount of 1,861,091.42 euros (3,639,978.43 leva) and interest in the amount of 2,019,329.49 euros (3,949,465.20 leva).

The club repaid the principal due to the NRA in April 2024, and the interest was repaid in monthly installments of 112,484.21 euros (220,000 leva).

The policy of financial discipline followed by the management of PFC “Levski“ over the past few years, as well as the successful performance of the club's representative team in UEFA tournaments, allowed for the early repayment of the entire obligation on 01.10.2026.

The repayment of the principal and interest was also made possible thanks to the invaluable financial support of the most loyal blue supporters: both through direct donations to the club's accounts, and through their participation in marketing initiatives, season ticket and membership campaigns, and repeatedly sold-out stadiums.

The strict and consistent repayment of deferred public obligations has always been a principled commitment for the management and supporters of PFC “Levski“. Throughout the years of the Agreement with the National Revenue Agency, the club has never questioned its successful implementation.

Although at first the task seemed extremely challenging, today we can state with satisfaction and pride that the efforts made have been fully justified".