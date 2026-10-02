Gabrovo reshuffle: Emmanuel Lukanov takes over Yantra again, Borislav Stoychev returns as sports director

The Yantra (Gabrovo) team officially announced a coaching reshuffle in its ranks. Emmanuel Lukanov returns to lead the “blacksmiths“, while the previous coach Borislav Stoychev returns to his role as the club's sports director.

The specialist will lead Gabrovo this Sunday in the away match against Oborishte in Panagyurishte in the second pre-qualifying round of the Bulgarian Cup tournament.

The Gabrovo club released the following official statement:“Emmanuel Lukanov returns to lead Yantra. The specialist, who led the Gabrovo team to the play-offs for entry into the First League, is once again taking the coaching position and will lead the “blacksmiths“ this Sunday in the match against Oborishte in Panagyurishte from the second preliminary round of the Bulgarian Cup tournament.

Borislav Stoychev returns to his role as the team's sports director.

It was under the leadership of Emmanuel Lukanov that Yantra played its strongest season in the Second Professional League. In the past championship, the “blacksmiths“ finished in second place with an asset of 64 points after 18 wins, 10 draws and only 4 losses. This secured the team a place in the First League play-off against Septemvri in Sofia, where Yantra was only 17 minutes away from the final success.

After the end of the season, Lukanov received an offer to continue his work in Gabrovo, but decided to take a different path. Now he is back in Yantra - a club he knows very well.

Lukanov holds a UEFA Pro license and extensive coaching experience, including winning the Bulgarian Cup with Cherno More and promotion to the First League with Etar.

The specialist with Italian finesse returns to the “blacksmiths“ with the clear task of stabilizing the team and putting it back on the winning path.“