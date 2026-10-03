The moment of truth for Bulgaria in Reykjavik: New coach and ambition for a new start against the leader Iceland

The Bulgarian national team visits Iceland in a match from the third round of Group 4 in League “C“ of the Nations League tournament. The clash in Reykjavik starts at 19:00 Bulgarian time and will be led by Hungarian referee Balazs Berke.

The match marks the official debut in charge of the “lions“ for 41-year-old Atanas Ribarski, who took over after Alexander Dimitrov resigned after a goalless draw with Estonia at the “Hristo Botev“ stadium.

Bulgaria started the campaign disappointingly, collecting only 1 point from its two home games – a defeat by Luxembourg and a draw with Estonia. To strengthen the offensive power, Ribarski called up CSKA 1948 striker Atanas Iliev, who has a chance to start as a starter. Out of the calculations due to injuries and changes were Ivaylo Chochev from Ludogorets and CSKA captain Teodor Ivanov.

In the history of their confrontation, Bulgaria has never lost to Iceland – 4 wins and 1 draw have been recorded. However, the hosts enter with the confidence of a group leader with 4 points (+3 goal difference), while the tricolors are at the bottom with 1 point. Mathematically, however, the fight in the group remains completely open.