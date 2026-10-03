Kimi Antonelli leads final practice session in Malaysia

Formula 1 drivers' championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli was in great form, setting the fastest time in the third free practice session ahead of the gruelling Malaysian Grand Prix. The Italian phenom “Mercedes“ held off Red Bull's pressure, setting the fastest lap in 1:36.202 minutes.

His main pursuer – four-time world champion Max Verstappen, remained in second position with a gap of 0.278 seconds, hinting at a contested qualifying battle.

The third result on the track was recorded by the young Frenchman Isaac Hajar with the second car of „Red Bull“, who was slower by 0.558 seconds than the leader. Immediately behind them was the second pilot of the „Silver Arrows“ George Russell, who took fourth place with a deficit of 0.610 seconds to his teammate Antonelli.

For „Scuderia Ferrari“ the session passed without serious attacks at the top. Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were content with fifth and sixth times respectively, continuing to search for the optimal settings for their racing pace.