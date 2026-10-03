Georgi Kostadinov reveals about Buras, the break in the championship and support for the national team

Levski's sports director Georgi Kostadinov revealed the expected date for the return of midfielder Akram Buras. The broken competitive form and injuries in the "blues" camp were among the main topics that Kostadinov commented on after the end of the charity clash between the club's veterans and the medical team of “Acibadem City Clinic“.

According to him, the break for the national teams came at the most appropriate time for the champions, as the team is expected to regain its usual dynamics and physical aggression after the resumption of the championship.

If the rehabilitation process continues without complications, the key midfielder Akram Buras will be available to the coaching staff again in mid- or late October:

“This break came to us just in time. We had a very busy schedule and injured players, and some guys had not done full preparation. After the break, Levski will look even better and the dynamics and energy will certainly return. If everything goes well, Buras will be ready for the second half of the month. We have the quality and experience – we are champions and everyone should respect us.“

Kostadinov expressed his gratitude to the club's medical partner for the joint work and support of the charity initiative at the NSA stadium. In addition, Levski's sports boss returned to the Bulgarian national team, sending encouragement to the players, who are under serious media and public pressure:

“A great initiative. We have been working with them for several years now and it is a pleasure. We try to respect them so that we don't have any problems at work.“

„I saw some of the guys, they were exhausted from the negative energy that was pouring out on them. I told them to stay positive because they have the qualities to play at a much higher level.“

„I'm getting used to my new role, absorbing knowledge and taking advantage of the great opportunity. A football player's career passes by unnoticed, so it's nice to come together for such causes and share moments.“