Daniil Medvedev crushes Struff on way to Beijing quarterfinals

Third-seeded Daniil Medvedev secured a place in the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 tournament in Beijing after a convincing 6-4, 6-3 victory over German Jan-Lennard Struff. The match lasted exactly 1 hour and 28 minutes.

With this success, the Russian not only continued his strong streak of six consecutive wins in the tour, but also took sweet revenge on Struff for his defeat at Wimbledon earlier in the season.

The main weapon for Medvedev was his serve, which left almost no chance for his German opponent to break through. The Russian hit 10 aces to Struff's 6 and won an impressive 82% of the first serve points, without allowing a single break and saving both break points from his opponent.

On the other side of the net, Medvedev systematically put Struff's serve under pressure, converting 3 out of 9 break points, which was more than enough to close the match in two sets.

In the next round of the tournament, Medvedev awaits the winner of the round of 16 match between the young Czech Jakub Menšík and the Argentine Francisco Cerundolo.