First Super Cup in the showcase: Balkan categorically prevailed over Cherno More in Botevgrad

Balkan Botevgrad won the first Bulgarian Super Cup in men's basketball. The NBL champions for the 2025/26 season convincingly defeated the Bulgarian Cup winner Cherno more with 94:71 (22:10, 24:23, 20:19, 28:19) in the trophy match played in Botevgrad.

The hosts started the match in an impressive way and in just about a minute and a half they led 8:0. The early pressure forced the new coach of Varna Fotis Takianos to call a timeout. Just a few minutes later, he used his second timeout for the first half of the match, after Balkan continued to dictate the pace.

Cherno More had a hard time finding solutions in attack and after the first 10 minutes was behind by 10:22.

The second quarter started with a better game by the “Sailors“. Remy Abel made two consecutive three-pointers and gave his team hope that they could get back into the match. However, Balkan maintained control of the match and continued to maintain a double-digit lead. At the break, the score was 46:33.

In the third half, Cherno More managed to reduce its deficit to less than 10 points on several occasions. At the end of the period, however, the Botevgrad team made a decisive series of five consecutive points and increased their lead to 66:52.

In the last quarter, Balkan did not allow the opponent to organize a turnaround. The champions continued to increase their lead, which at one point crossed the 20-point mark, to convincingly reach their first Super Bowl trophy.

The top scorer for the winners was Javante McCoy with 28 points, and Darnell Edge added 26.

For the Black Sea, Remy Abel finished with 21 points, while Curtis Jones scored with 16.