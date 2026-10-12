CSKA: Scandalous refereeing, Lyubomirov totally damaged us

CSKA achieved a heart-stopping success with 3:2 in the away match against CSKA 1948 in the 11th round, and Bruno Jordao became a hero. The captain of the "reds" scored two goals, including the winning goal in the 90th minute - with a cannon shot from about 30 meters.

CSKA sports director Valentin Iliev exploded against the refereeing team led by Lyuboslav Lyubomirov after the match, and on the official website of the "army" also expressed their dissatisfaction with the player from Pernitz.

"The main reason for this was the scandalous refereeing of the head referee Lyuboslav Lyubomirov, who totally damaged our team with an endless series of reverse decisions and penalty cards. The refereeing team also canceled two CSKA goals, the second of which was under extremely dubious circumstances. The peak of the referee's absurd performance was the red card for Stefano Sensi at the end of the match", they wrote on the "red" website.

"The peak of the head referee's inadequate actions came in extra time, when Lyubomirov showed a non-existent second yellow card to Stefano Sensi and our team finished the match with a man less", added CSKA.